Horse Racing: Ashwa Bravo and Painted Apache impress in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:44 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Hyderabad: Ashwa Bravo and Painted Apache caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Neglect Me Not (Ashhad Asbar) & Roshanara (Gourav Singh) 47, moved together. Wandring Warrior (RB) 47.5, moved easy. Pacific Command (Rafique Sk) 48, moved freely. Super Angel (RB) (From 1000/400) 47, moved easy. Good Tidings (Md Ismail) 46, not extended. Nishaan (RB) 48, moved easy.

800m:

Wind Sprite (Kuldeep Singh) 1-2.5, 600/48, moved easy. Amalfitana (A Joshi) 59, 600/44, good. Jet Falcon (DS Deora) 1-3.5, 600/47.5, moved easy. Indian Temple (Kuldeep Singh) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Wakeful (Trainer) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Blue Brigade (RB) & 3y-(Saamidd/Rich Princess) (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved together. Milton Keynes (Afroz Khan) & Canterbury (Kiran Naidu) 59, 600/45, pair finished level. Shah Of Iran (RB) & Turgut (Afroz Khan) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy. Black Onyx (DS Deora) & Delhi Heights (Ishwar Singh) 59, 600/45, former moved well. Queen Blossom (Md Ismail) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Asturias (RB) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Sally (AA Vikrant) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Bellagio (Afroz Khan) 1-1, 600/45, well in hand.

1000m:

Palomar (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Protocol (Md Ismail) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/43, moved well. Painted Apache (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Ashwa Bravo (Ashhad Asbar) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43, a fine display. Speaking Of Love (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Its On (Kuldeep Singh) & My Rules (DS Deora) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/45 former moved well. Coming Home (DS Deora) & I Am Superman (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved together. Exclusive Spark (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Despang (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43, good.

Papal Decree (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, improving. Hero Of The East (Apprentice) & Juramento (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46, pair finished level.

Yaletown (Surya Prakash) & Divine Destiny (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former moved well. Kesariya Balam (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, handy. Pleroma (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Sergeant Reckless (P Vikram) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. NRI Touch (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Show Me Your Walk (Rohit Kumar) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, shaped well.