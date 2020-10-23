Chennai team is closest to my heart: Imran Tahir

Former purple cap holder Imran Tahir is still waiting for his first game in the tournament.

Hyderabad: MS Dhoni-led three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are going through a horrible form as they lost seven of their matches so far in the tournament. With the tournament reaching the business end, in all likelihood, the team from Chennai is going to miss the playoffs berth.

Former purple cap holder Imran Tahir is still waiting for his first game in the tournament. Speaking to Ravichandran Ashwin in the YouTube show “Hello Dubaiahh”, Tahir hailed CSK team management. “Best team, from my heart, is Chennai. I’ve been all over the world. I’ve never seen so much respect given from a franchise. I’ve never seen someone look after my family so well, the fans in Chennai are unbelievably lovely

“When I played there it was a different atmosphere. And the main reason is I love their culture. They don’t talk about performances and are always supportive and that’s what I like about it as in cricket you’ll perform one day, and not on another,” he added.

He also said that he has no idea when he would get a game. “I have no clue. Earlier, Faf Du Plessis had to carry drinks the whole season. It was quite painful. He’s got a brilliant T20 average. I’m doing that this year. I actually got an idea of how he felt. I have been talking to him as well,” Tahir said.

