Chess: Telangana’s Prraneeth achieves third GM norm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:37 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Prraneeth Vuppala

Hyderabad: International Master from Telangana Prraneeth Vuppala achieved his third Grandmaster norm, during the Formentara Sunway International Chess Festival in Spain.

The State chess payer scored 6.5 points from 10 rounds after playing against 9 Grandmasters. He scored three wins, five draws and a loss to amass 28 points from the tournament. He currently has 2483 rating points and need 17 more points to achieve the GM title. Prraneeth achieved his first GM norm in Budapest, Hungary in March 2022 and his second in Beil, Switzerland in July the same year.

Prraneeth is set to compete in Baku Open next month and a good performance there can earn the required rating points for his GM title.

