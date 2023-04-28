| Santosh Holds Krishna Teja To Draw At All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament

28 April 23

Hyderabad: Kandi Sai Santosh Karthik, with Elo rating points of 1375, held International Masters N Krishna Teja to a draw in the fifth round of 1st Telangana Gurukulams All India Open FIDE Rating Chess tournament, organised by TSWREIS, at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Yousufguda, on Friday.

After the fifth round, nine players – Atharva Kale, Setumadhav Yellumahanthi, Ehaan Shaikh, Kaustuv Kundu, Md Bashiq Imrose, Nithik Reddy Bhavanam, Rama Anjaneyulu R V S S and Abhay Chetty – are in lead with five points..

Important Results: Round 5: Kandi Santosh Sai Karthik drew with Krishna Teja N; Kaustuv Kundu bt Rahul Ramakrishnan; Srikara Darbha lost to Ramakrishna J; Setumadhav Yellumahanthi bt Kumaran Charan; Raveesh Kote Lost to Md Bashiq Imrose; Satyanarayana P lost to Abhay Chetty; Biswajith Krishna Ch lost to Rama Anjaneyulu RVSS; Naga Sai Sarthak Karanam drew with Mir Maahir Ali (4); Tijil Singh lost to Ehaan Shaikh (4); Atharva Kale (4) bt Kumari Prasad Jagriti; Shaik Mohammed Irfan drew with Karyasheel P; Gade Sharanya bt Nithik Reddy Bhavanam (4); Vishal Choudary B bt Avinash Vvus (4).

