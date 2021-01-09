Cheteshwar Pujara defends his batting approach

Pujara scored 50 off 176 balls as his slow batting helped Australia gain complete control of the third Test with an overall lead of 197 runs

By | Published: 6:24 pm

Sydney: “I couldn’t have done anything better than what I was doing,” senior batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said, putting up a stout defence of his ultra-defensive batting that came in for heavy criticism on the third day of the third Test against Australia, here. Pujara said it was some brilliant bowling by the Australians which forced him to crawl to his slowest ever Test half-century.

Pujara scored 50 off 176 balls as his slow batting helped Australia gain complete control of the third Test with an overall lead of 197 runs. “I was batting well and got a good ball. I just have to accept it. I couldn’t have done anything better than what I was doing. I feel I just have to bat the way, I know,” Pujara said during the day-end media conference.

According to Pujara, his nemesis Patrick Cummins bowled the “ball of the series” about which he couldn’t do anything. “He bowls unplayable deliveries. I felt that was the best ball of this series. I don’t think I could have done anything about that ball which kicked from back of length. I had to play that ball as there was extra bounce. When it is not your day, the margin of error is very little,” he explained.

He also didn’t pay much credence to theories that a finger injury sustained during nets at the MCG was the reason for not being able to play freely. “Not really, I think. I don’t think it put any trouble as far as my batting is concerned. It’s not easy and I am not hundred per cent (fit). I won’t say I am completely normal. This was something that was expected and I can manage this little bit of pain. It’s an important game so I can’t miss out,” Pujara said.

Asked why he didn’t bring out the hook or pull shot when Australian bowlers employed the three-man leg side trap, Pujara effectively dodged the question. “They bowled good line and lengths. They had fair idea of this pitch. I think we should give credit to the way they bowled. They didnt give too many loose balls,” he said.