Chhattisgarh: PM Modi says Congress is dividing women on basis of caste lines

Bilaspur: Taking the attack to the Congress in Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the ruling party in the poll-bound state of dividing women on the lines of caste.

Further, in a veiled dig at the Congress, which has flagged concerns over the non-provision of an OBC sub-quota, PM Modi hailed the women’s reservation law as a path-breaking legislative effort whose will be felt over the “nextÂ thousand years”.

In a further swipe at the Congress, he said the central government, under his leadership, fulfilled one more “guarantee” by bringing a law that had been hanging fire for the last 30 years.

“Our government fulfilled one more pormise that we had made to the people. Under the women’s reservation law, 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures would now be set aside for women. Nari Shakti Adhiniyam is now a reality under the BJP rule,” PM Modi said while addressing a ‘Parivartan Maha Sankalp Rally’ in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur.

“Our President, Droupadi Murmu, signed it into a law yesterday. Amid all the statements from the Opposition, our mothers and sisters need to remember that this law had been pending for the last three decades,”Â PM Modi said.

He added that the Congress is worried how this piece of legislation has brought about unity among the women while making them aware of their rights.

“The Congress and its allies are rattled and upset since this legislation secured passage in both Houses of Parliament. They are only worried about the electoral fallout, fearing that the women will shower their blessings on Modi. Afraid of the oneness and awareness that this law has brought about among our women, the Opposition have now resorted to dividing them on the lines of caste. This is nothing but a poll gimmick,” PM Modi said.

“The impact of this law will be felt over the next thousand years. I would urge the women not to fall for the lies of the Opposition,” he added.

PM Modi said only Rs 300 crores were allocated for railways in Chhattisgarh during the previous Congress rule at the Centre. “But this year, we raised this outlay to Rs 6000 crores. This is the ‘Modi Model’, this is a token of my affection for Chhattisgarh. This is my commitment to Chhattisgarh’s development,” PM Modi said.

He also underscored the allocation of a Vande Bharat Express to Chhattisgarh.

“It is the BJP which gave the Vande Bharat train to Chhattisgarh,” PM Modi said.

