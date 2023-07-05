Chhattisgarh woman gives birth to triplets at Bhadrachalam

Both the mother and the children, two boys and one girl, were healthy and doing well, doctors said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

A tribal woman from Chhattisgarh gave birth to triplets at Government Area Hospital at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: A tribal woman from Chhattisgarh gave birth to triplets at the Government Area Hospital at Bhadrachalam in the district on Wednesday. She now has 10 children.

The woman, Uke Pojja of Battigudem of Usur block in Bijapur district was admitted for delivery at the hospital on July 2. Two pints of blood transfusion was done as her hemoglobin level was 5.1 gm on admission and child delivery was normal.

Both the mother and the children, two boys and one girl, were healthy and doing well, doctors said. This was the eighth child delivery for Pojja. She and her husband Deva have now become parents to ten children, five boys and five girls.