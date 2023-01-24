Chicago shooting: Patancheru MLA assures support to Sai Charan

Comforting the parents, Mahipal Reddy said he would will extend all support to help Sai Charan recover and return safely to India.

Published Date - 09:31 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy is comforting the parents of Saicharan at LIG Colony of RC Puram Mandal in Sangareddy districti on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has assured all support to parents of Koppala Sai Charan, who was injured in an armed robbery in Chicago on Sunday.

The MLA along with GHMC Corporator V Sindhu Adarsh Reddy visited Sai Charan’s parents Srinivas Rao and Lakshmi at LIG Colony in RC Puram on Tuesday. Comforting the parents, Mahipal Reddy said he would will extend all support to help Sai Charan recover and return safely to India. Reddy said the Telangana government would always support students going abroad for education.

Sai Charan’s parents said he was slowly recovering in a hospital in Chicago. Sai Charan, who had left for the US on January 11, was injured in an armed robbery on Sunday night while on his way along with two of his friends to a Walmart outlet. His friend Nandapu Devasish, from Andhra Pradesh, died in the attack while the third person, Lakshman from Visakhapatnam, escaped unhurt.

The three friends were students of the Governors State University in Chicago.