Telangana: Sangareddy student injured in gun attack in Chicago

The student, Koppala Saicharan, is a resident of LIG Colony in Ramachandrapuram of Sangareddy district.

Sangareddy: A BTech student, who flew to the US on January 11, was injured in a gun attack in Chicago on Monday.

Koppala Sai Charan is a resident of LIG Colony in Ramachandrapuram of Sangareddy district. While his mother Lakshmi works as a teacher at Bhavan’s School in BHEL, his father Srinivas Rao is a private employee. The parents said they got a call from Charan’s friend informing them about the attack at 1 pm on Monday.

Charan sustained a bullet injury in an attack, reportedly a robbery attempt, in which another Telugu youth was also injured. However, the family is yet to get details of the incident. Charan’s friends have informed his family that he is out of danger.

Charan flew to the US on January 11 after he secured admission in the Governors State University, Chicago.