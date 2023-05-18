Chicken prices spike in Hyderabad as mercury soars

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 12:01 AM, Fri - 19 May 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is feeling the heat in more ways than one as the price of chicken has taken a dramatic flight in recent weeks.

In just over a month, the cost of chicken has skyrocketed. Thursday’s market rates saw the price of chicken with skin soar to Rs 213 per kg, a significant surge from Rs 154 on April 1.

Similarly, the price of skinless chicken witnessed a steep climb, reaching Rs 243 per kg on Thursday, compared to the more affordable Rs 175 just a month ago. Even at the farm level, there has been a substantial hike in prices, with farm chicken commanding a price of Rs 125 on Thursday, up from a modest Rs 84 on April 1.

While price fluctuations in the poultry market are not unheard of, this sudden surge has been directly linked to the prevailing weather conditions. Avula Mallareddy, a poultry farmer, blames the exorbitant prices on the ever-changing weather pattern. “It was raining heavily a few days ago and now, the summer heat has peaked. This abrupt shift in weather has resulted in a distressing 40-60 per cent mortality rate among chicks,” he says.

Poultry farmers and producers, too, are grappling with the consequences of price surge on other fronts. “The increased prices of feed and transportation pose challenges, straining our efforts to keep up with the market demand,” Reddy adds.