Hyderabad reels under heatwave as temperatures soar

The mercury crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark in several areas on Thursday, leaving residents gasping for relief

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

An woman quenches her thirst at a water kiosk. In view of the extreme summer heat, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has made drinking water arrangements for people at Koti Bus Stand in Hyderabad. — Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad continues to grapple with the relentless heatwave as temperatures keep rising across the city. The mercury crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark in several areas on Thursday, leaving residents gasping for relief. The situation is equally grim in other districts, with Nalgonda experiencing scorching temperatures of 45.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

In the city, Khairatabad recorded the highest temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Kukatpally at 41.2 degrees Celsius. As many as 16 localities in the city reeled under the sweltering heatwave on Thursday.

Weather experts predict that the extreme heat is likely to persist in Hyderabad and across the entire state for the next six days.