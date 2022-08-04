Chief Justice Ramana to be conferred Honoris Causa doctorate by Osmania University

Published Date - 01:25 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: Osmania University will confer Honoris Causa doctorate on Chief of India (CJI) NV Ramana during the 82nd convocation ceremony scheduled for Friday, OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder said.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the OU VC said the CJI would be conferred with LLD and he would be the fifth judge to be conferred the honorary doctorate.

Earlier, 47 honorary doctorates-29 in law, 12 in literature and six in science were awarded by the university.

Amongst earlier recipients of honorary doctorates, 18 were eminent personalities, eight were members of royal families, six eminent foreign personalities, four each were national leaders and judges, three were Presidents, two each were Prime Ministers and poets, he explained.

Only candidates who passed the exams between October 2021 and July 2022 were eligible to receive their PhD degrees and gold medals at the convocation.

For this convocation, more women than men have bagged gold medals. A total of 55 gold medals will be presented to 31 candidates including 27 women and four men. Similarly, a total of 361 scholars were declared eligible for award of PhD degrees. However, around 260 candidates will receive their doctoral degrees of which 96 are men and 143 were women during the event.

Registered PhD degree holders and gold medal awardees must obtain an entry pass by producing receipt of registration on Thursday, during office hours from the office of the Controller of Exams, Prof. Ravinder said adding that entry pass and invitation were mandatory to attend the convocation ceremony.

