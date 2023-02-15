Child actor Deepak Saroj debuts as hero; first look and movie title unveiled

Hyderabad: Popular child artiste Deepak Saroj, who worked with star heroes such as Balakrishna, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Ravi Teja in movies like ‘Athadu’, ‘Arya’, ‘Pournami’, ‘Bhadra’, ‘Legend’ etc., is making his debut as a hero with an upcoming film.

He has also worked with star directors like Trivikram Srinivas, Sukumar, Boyapati Sreenu earlier.

The movie will be produced jointly by Jaya Adapaka, Pradeep Pudi and Sudhakar Boina under the banners of Shree Radha Damodar Studios, and Vihaan and Vihin Creations as Production No 1. Debutant V Yeshasvi, who worked under big-wig directors like Harish Shankar and Vamshi Paidipally, is directing the movie.

The film’s title, ‘Siddharth Roy’, and first look have been unveiled. While the concept poster was unveiled by Harish Shankar, Allu Aravind launched the first-look poster.

‘An eccentric life story’ is the tagline of the movie and both posters strike a chord with the youth. In one poster, Deepak appears with two cigarettes in his mouth and holding a red rose in his hand. Sporting long hair and a beard, Deepak is seen with blood all over his T-shirt. The other poster sees him locking lips with his girlfriend, played by Tanvi Negi. Needless to say, ‘Siddharth Roy’ is a new-generation love story.

Although the movie is being made with debutants, it will have some popular technicians handling different crafts. Sam K Naidu, Radhan, and Prawin Pudi take care of the cinematography, music, and editing departments respectively.

The film has already finished its principal shoot in the rich and beautiful locations of Hyderabad and Vizag. The post-production work is on in full swing as the makers aim for a summer release.