Child marriage averted at Hayathnagar under Rachakonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police She Team has averted a child marriage and rescued a minor girl from Hayathnagar on Sunday.

The parents of the minor girl from Sai Nagar, Hayathnagar had fixed her wedding with a youngster from the neighbouring village.

“We received information that elders from groom and bride’s side had fixed the wedding. We visited their houses and counseled the families on the negative impacts of early marriages. On counseling, the family members decided to call-off the wedding,” police said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan, appreciating the work of the She Teams, has requested citizens not to encourage child marriages as it was a crime.

Priests, wedding invitation printers, elders and supporters of the marriage and parents of the child would be held responsible, he said, adding that citizens could report child marriages on Dial 100 facility or the Rachakonda Police WhatsApp number – 9490617111.