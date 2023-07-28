Child marriage averted, minor girl rescued in Rachakonda

The parents of the minor girl from Beerappagadda, had fixed her wedding with a youngster from the neighbouring village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police She Team from Malkajgiri division averted a child marriage and rescued a minor girl from Uppal on Friday.

The parents of the minor girl from Beerappagadda, had fixed her wedding with a youngster from the neighbouring village. “We received information that elders of both sides had fixed the wedding. We went to their houses and counseled their families on the negative impacts of early marriages and others. They then called off the wedding,” the police said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan, appreciating the efforts of the She Team, requested citizens not to encourage child marriages as it was a crime.

Priests, wedding invitation printers, elders and supporters of the marriage and parents of the child would be held responsible, he said, adding that citizens could report child marriages on Dial 100 facility or the Rachakonda Police WhatsApp number – 9490617111.