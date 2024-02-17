Child rights activists demand justice for victim of child marriage in Adilabad

They demanded that the officials take steps to make sure that the victim got justice at the earliest.

Adilabad: Child rights activists have demanded officials to take steps to ensure justice to a girl from Koratla, who was in a State-run Home after allegedly being trafficked and forced to marry a man from Bhela mandal centre recently.

In a statement, the activists regretted that the girl, who was kept in a Home, was diagnosed with jaundice, but officials of the Child Protection and police department were not showing interest to register cases against offenders under relevant sections.

Bhela Sub-Inspector D Radhika said a case was registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 based on a complaint received from Child Protection officials and from Devaiah, a member of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, on February 9. Investigations were taken up, she said.

The activists alleged that Kavita, a maid from Koratla, and Aruna of Bhela mandal headquarters secretly performed the minor girl’s wedding with one Deshmukh after luring her with a mobile phone and apparels.