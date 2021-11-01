Hyderabad: Talk on child rights held at MUSL

Hyderabad: As part of its lecture series to familiarise students on different aspects of the legal system in India, Mahindra University School of Law (MUSL) organised a lecture on ‘The Status of Child Rights in India’, featuring Dr Rama Devi Gudemela, Member, Child Welfare Committee, Department of Women and Child Development, Telangana.



Various laws to protect children from exploitation including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act etc were discussed.



Dr Sridhar Acharyulu, Dean, MUSL said, “It is important that we focus on the well-being of the child. As law professionals, we need to be aware of the legal framework and ensure that it is followed not just in letter but also in spirit.”



Dr Rama Devi Gudemela discussed the general principles of child protection against the abuses and vulnerability of non-discrimination, exploitation, family negligence and trauma, child prostitution, kidnapping, etc. at home, school and community.



Dr Manjula Mallepalli, Professor, School of Law, Dr Vinay Sharma and Prof. Vipasha Ghangoria, Dr Shreeja Ghanta along with others were present.

