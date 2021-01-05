Child who recovered from Covid, undergoes liver transplant

The youngster was admitted to the hospital in mid-October and was diagnosed with end-stage liver cirrhosis and jaundice. Compatibility assessment revealed that her mother’s liver was a match.

By | Published: 1:47 am

Hyderabad: The transplant surgeons of Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Lakdikapul have saved the life of an eight-year-old girl who was suffering from end stage liver disorder and also had tested positive for Covid-19.

The youngster was admitted to the hospital in mid-October and was diagnosed with end-stage liver cirrhosis and jaundice. Compatibility assessment revealed that her mother’s liver was a match. But before the surgeons could prepare the mother and child for transplantation, both tested positive for Covid-19.

“We first ensured that the child and her mother recovered from Covid-19. After a month’s ordeal, during which period the entire family was under quarantine, both of them recovered. We had to be vigilant and both of them were under the round-the-clock care and observation,” says Dr. K N Chandan Kumar, Senior Hepatologist, who performed the transplant surgery.

After ascertaining that both of them had significant percentage of antibodies and all inflammatory markers were negative, the surgeons successfully conducted liver transplant surgery. Four weeks after the surgery, the mother and the child have recovered and doing fine,” doctors said. Senior hepatologist and pediatric liver transplant physician, Dr Prashanth Bachina was also involved in the treatment and surgery of the young girl.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .