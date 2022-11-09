Children, here’s chance for you to explore your talent in art

Make this Children’s Day extra special for your kids by enrolling them in the Colorhood Visual Art Academy event, which is led by Anita Hari.

Hyderabad: Drawing and painting are activities that most children enjoy during their childhood, and there are a few art academies in the city that are organising events to bring out hidden talent in children.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 13, from 11 am to 1 pm at Shilparamam, HITEC City, where kids can practice and hone their drawing and painting skills. They would receive participation certificates and attractive rewards, which can help boost their confidence.

Students who are participating in the event should bring their own art supplies. “We have been doing this event for the past few years to encourage children to participate in activities that would reveal their inner talents and help them understand themselves better. Artists receive special appreciation in world which would become plus for them when they grow old,” says Anita the event organiser.

Those interested can register through +91 9866627705 or contact Anita on +91 6300968328.