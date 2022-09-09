Bengali Food Fest & Cultural Event at Shilparamam on September 10, 11

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:12 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Hyderabad: Bengali Food Fest & Cultural Event, an evening of cultural extravaganza featuring the rich cultural heritage of Bengal, is set to enthrall residents of Hyderabad on September 10 and 11 at Shilparamam, Hitec City.

An initiative of Uttaran Bangiya Samiti, the food and cultural fest is being organised in collaboration with Shilparamam Arts, Crafts and Cultural Society, Madhapur under the guidance of the Ministry of Tourism, Art & Culture, Telangana.

Uttaran Bangiya Samiti is focused to foster the rich and intangible Bengali cultural heritage in the form of songs, music, dance, theatre, folk traditions, performing arts, rites and rituals, paintings and writings. This event aims to celebrate the multi-cultural collaboration between West Bengal and Telangana and promote their motto of “Home, away from home” to the fellow Bengali community here.

The event will feature welcoming Maa Durga as ‘Aagomoni’ and various art forms of Tagore’s, classical, folk and tribal, with a major focus around the contributions by the great musicians and legends like Rabindranath Tagore, Satyajit Ray, Hemant Mukherjee, Manna Dey, RD Burman, Kishore Kumar, Rituporno Ghosh and so on.

There would also be an exhibition of traditional crafts – Bengali handloom stalls to promote budding entrepreneurs and a food court offering some exquisite Bengali cuisine.