Hyderabad: Cyber Towers’ junction goes swanky

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:51 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Photos: Anand Dharmana Apart from facilitating pedestrians to pause before crossing, this traffic island is dotted with a dash of colour and comfort.

Hyderabad: It is swank, it is colourful and it is aesthetic. This traffic island at Cyber Towers junction in the heart of a buzzing IT corridor is just different.

Apart from facilitating pedestrians to pause before crossing, this traffic island is dotted with a dash of colour and comfort. The pedestrian-friendly facility has been developed by a Mumbai-based company as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility under the supervision of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The traffic island is dotted with arrangements for seating, a huge umbrella like structure and another artwork depicting a person lounging in a bench. The colour combinations of different works placed here vibe well with the imposing Cyber Tower and Shilparamam forming a backdrop. For pedestrians, the umbrella also is uniquely poised to provide shelter from the sun and rain.

Complementing the overall look, the brightly painted benches, bollards and sculptures come with a patch of greenery. “Not just ensuring an orderly flow of vehicular traffic and helping the pedestrians, the concept developed here has a touch of aesthetics which is liked by many regular users of the stretch,” a GHMC official said.

Given the location of the junction which witnesses hectic activity the entire day and stretching late into the night, the busy junction has scores of pedestrians moving from the Cyber Towers side and heading towards different roads branching towards Madhapur and Kondapur and vice-versa. The buzz peaks on the roads located around Cyber Towers junction, especially during shift changing times for the scores of IT companies located around here.