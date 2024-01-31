Man sentenced to 20 years jail for sexually assaulting minor girl in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 04:31 PM

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced and convicted a fruit vendor to 20 years jail term for sexually assaulting a minor girl at his residence in Hussainialam.

The man K Prakash (52), a resident of Puranapul in Hussainialam police station limits lured the girl to his house on numerous instances and sexually assaulted her. On a complaint from the mother of the victim the police booked a case under various Sections of POCSO and Indian Penal Code and arrested him on January 19 last year.

After the trail the court convicted the man to 2-year jail term and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on him. The court further directed a compensation of Rs. 7 lakh to the victim girl.