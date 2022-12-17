Kailash Satyarthi to attend programmes in Warangal on Dec 18, 19

Warangal: Officials have made all arrangements for the visit of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi to the district on December 18 and 19.

According to officials, Satyarthi will visit the court complex to participate in a judiciary programme on Sunday afternoon, while he will address a meeting with around 50,000 students at the University Arts and Science College at Subedari in Hanamkonda on the next day.

A preparatory meeting was attended by the Collectors of Warangal and Hanamkonda, the GWMC commissioner and other officials on December 12 itself.