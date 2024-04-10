Man attempts to rape teen girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A youth was booked for allegedly attempting to rape a 17-year-old girl at Mud Fort in Karkhana on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Bhanu Kumar (25), a private employee from the same neighborhood, had obstructed the way of the girl, who was returning from a nearby shop, and made sexual advances towards her.

“He took her to a secluded spot and attempted to rape her. The teen got scared and raised an alarm and escaped. The local residents who heard her cries rushed to her help, after which she revealed the ordeal to her parents,” police said.

Based on a complaint, a case of attempt to rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was booked and being investigated.