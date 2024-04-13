Chilkur Balaji temple prepares for annual Brahmotsavam, Garuda Prasadam to be offered

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 04:07 PM

Hyderabad: The annual Brahmotsavam at the Chilkur Balaji Temple is scheduled to take place for seven days starting from April 19. The festival kicks off with the Ankurarpanam ceremony on the evening before the first day, symbolizing fertility and abundance by sowing seeds.

The main event on the first day is Dwajarohanam, where the Garuda flag is raised to mark the commencement of the festivities. Throughout the festival, religious activities such as daily homas and processions on the temple’s surrounding streets will be observed.

On April 19, childless women will receive Garuda Prasadam, said CS Rangarajan, the Archaka of Chilkur Balaji Devasthanam. Thousands have been blessed by this prasadam and those desirous of the prasadam should reach Chilkur by 8 am on that day, he said.

On the concluding day, devotees participate in bathing the Sudarshana Chakra in a nearby water body, culminating in the lowering of the Garuda flag.