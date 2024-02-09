Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitates Chiranjeevi at Raj Bhavan

Not only did she commend Chiranjeevi's exceptional contributions to cinema but also lauded his dedicated involvement in various social service initiative.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 06:31 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, extended her warmest congratulations to Megastar Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitates Chiranjeevi at Raj Bhavanon Friday at Raj Bhavan, where she felicitated him for his prestigious recognition with the Padma Vibhushan.

She presented the esteemed actor with a bouquet of flowers and gracefully draped a shawl around his shoulders in acknowledgment of his remarkable achievements. Chiru was accompanied by his wife Surekha.

He was bestowed with the India’s second highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, on 26 January 2024.

On the work front, the popular actor is busy shooting for his next titled ‘Vishwambhara.’