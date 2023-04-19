Chiranjeevi might join hands with these directors next

Chiranjeevi is lining up his next projects. As known from the mega internal sources earlier, He needs to make a film for UV Creations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:38 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Chiranjeevi

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi has grabbed one of the biggest blockbusters of his career with his last film, Waltair Veerayya. The film was released for Pongal 2023 and stood as a blockbuster, collecting more than 200 crores at the box office worldwide. He immediately moved on to his next film, another action drama under the direction of Meher Ramesh.

Chiranjeevi’s film with Meher Ramesh is titled Bhola Shankar. This is the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster Vedalam. Chiranjeevi and Meher Ramesh are making this film with a few changes as per the taste of the Telugu audience. The makers of Bhola Shankar have already released a few posters and glimpses from the film. The film’s release is scheduled for August 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is lining up his next projects. As known from the mega internal sources earlier, Chiranjeevi needs to make a film for UV Creations, and Vassishta, the director of Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara, is opted for the film. The film is also said to be an action adventure, just like Anji, which Chiranjeevi made in the prime of his career but ended up as a disaster at the box office.

Now a few more names get some ink from the Tollywood sources. Chiranjeevi also heard a couple of stories recently from the directors Kalyan Krishna and PS Mithran, respectively. Both the storylines excited Chiranjeevi very much, and the megastar has a green light for them too. So, it’s the megastar’s choice now to decide which film to give priority to first and get it to the sets.

Kalyan Krishna’s last film was Bangarraju with Nagarjuna, and PS Mithran’s last film was Sardar with Karthi. Both the directors have the option to go with the sequels of their last films next if Chiranjeevi opts for Vassishta’s film and keep them waiting for a while.