Megastar Chiranjeevi lauds team ‘Dasara’; “you have mega heart” replies Nani

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter on Thursday and shared a heart-warming note on the film, appreciating 'Dasara' team

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:54 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Dasara’ has become one of the biggest blockbusters and is receiving rave reviews from all quarters. The period action drama has now been lauded by Chiranjeevi on Thursday as the Megastar took to Twitter to share a note on his thought about the film.

In his post, Chiranjeevi said that Nani ‘killed’ with his makeover and Keerthy Suresh did perfect justice to her character ‘Vennela. He also referred to her as ‘Mahanati’. He also appreciated the craftsmanship of debutant director Srikanth Odela.

“Dear Nani, CONGRATULATIONS “ç ç Watched ‘Dasara’! What a brilliant film!! You killed it with your makeover & performance & Amazed to know this is @Odela_Srikanth ‘s first directorial. Appreciate his superb craftsmanship. Our ‘Mahanati’ @Keerthy_Official is just Wow!! The young @DheekshithS also held his own. @Music_Santosh rocked! Kudos to the entire team of ‘DASARA’ (sic),” the note read.

Delighted with the appreciation, Nani replied, “You will always be our Megastar sir. Not just onscreen but megastar for the mega heart you have in always being there for Cinema and for everyone who belong to it.”

You will always be our Megastar sir. Not just onscreen but megastar for the mega heart you have in always being there for Cinema and for everyone who belong to it ♥️🙏🏼 @KChiruTweets https://t.co/Bi1U2pIEu6 — Nani (@NameisNani) April 13, 2023

Set in the backdrop of Singareni Coal Mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana’s Karimnagar, the film takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, ‘Dasara’ hit screens on March 30 and has reportedly crossed 100 crores at the global box office. The film also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and others in important roles. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film is with Meher Ramesh, titled ‘Bholaa Shankar’. Bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, the film is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil film ‘Vedhalam’, and it also stars Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh.