Chitturi Jagapati Rao becomes first Asian to win IEC’s ‘International Egg Person of the Year’ award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:07 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: Chitturi Jagapati Rao, the Chairman of Srinivasa Farms Group and one of the founders of the National Egg Coordination Committee in India, has been honoured with the prestigious Denis Wellstead Award for “International Egg Person of the Year 2023” by The International Egg Commission (IEC). He becomes the first Asian to receive the prestigious award within the world of eggs.

The International Egg Commission (IEC) recognised and presented the award for his remarkable contributions across the global egg industry at the recent IEC Global Leadership Conference Lake Louise 2023. The event served as a gathering of industry leaders and experts, coming together to celebrate excellence and innovation within the poultry and egg sector.

Greg Hinton, Chairman of IEC, underscored Rao’s extraordinary contributions and emphasized his pivotal role in the development of the Indian poultry industry. Upon receiving the award, Rao said, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive the prestigious award. This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of countless individuals and organizations dedicated to advancing the egg industry globally. I share this honour with all those who are committed to promoting the benefits of eggs, and the family of Srinivasa Hatcheries Group.”

The International Egg Commission founded in 1964 is a not-for-profit organization that represents the egg industry globally. With members from around 80 countries, including national egg associations, egg farmers, and processors, the IEC provides information to assist with national and international decisions and policy-making. It collaborates with various international organizations to promote the interests of the egg industry.