Kembara launches bar; set to serve signature cocktails

The pan-Asian journey at Kembara gets a spiritual twist, as it launched its bar with Stranger & Sons.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: Kembara’s Pan-Asian journey gets a spiritual twist, as it launched its bar with Stranger & Sons. Kembara is entrepreneur Shilpa Datla’s love letter to all things delectably Asian, a reminder that ‘comfort food’ is an emotion that doesn’t have to compromise on luxury, a press release said.

“Setting the Bar” at Kembara, Ground Floor, Knowledge City, Argus Building, Gate 11, Next to T-Hub, saw signature cocktails from Stranger & Sons, charged conversations and music, and crowds raising their glasses for the curated oriental expedition.