Tuesday, Jul 11, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Kembara Launches Bar Set To Serve Signature Cocktails

Kembara launches bar; set to serve signature cocktails

The pan-Asian journey at Kembara gets a spiritual twist, as it launched its bar with Stranger & Sons.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 03:30 PM, Tue - 11 July 23
Kembara launches bar; set to serve signature cocktails

Hyderabad: Kembara’s Pan-Asian journey gets a spiritual twist, as it launched its bar with Stranger & Sons. Kembara is entrepreneur Shilpa Datla’s love letter to all things delectably Asian, a reminder that ‘comfort food’ is an emotion that doesn’t have to compromise on luxury, a press release said.

Kembara

“Setting the Bar” at Kembara, Ground Floor, Knowledge City, Argus Building, Gate 11, Next to T-Hub, saw signature cocktails from Stranger & Sons, charged conversations and music, and crowds raising their glasses for the curated oriental expedition.

Related News

Latest News