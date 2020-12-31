Choppadandi MLA extends financial support to woman undergoing pilot training

As the family could not afford the fee, they approached District Libraries Chairman Enugu Ravinder Reddy, who brought it to the notice of Ravishankar

Karimnagar: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar has extended Rs 1.30 lakh financial support to a poor dalit woman to undergo pilot training. The MLA handed over the amount to Peddelli Apeksha on Thursday.

A native of Mangalapalli of Choppadandi mandal, Apeksha, who completed graduation from the Women’s Residential Degree College, was selected for commercial pilot training in State Aviation Academy. She has to pay Rs 2.50 lakh to undergo the training.

As the family could not afford the fee, they approached District Libraries Chairman Enugu Ravinder Reddy, who brought it to the notice of Ravishankar.

Ravishankar, after handing over the amount to Apeksha, said he was happy that a dalit woman from a tiny village has been selected to undergo pilot training. “It is an achievement of the State government since the woman studied in a State-owned residential degree college,” he said, adding that he would provide assistance to her in future too.

Apeksha thanked the MLA for coming forward to extend financial support and expressed confidence that she would achieve higher position in future with the support extended by Ravishankar.

Ravishankar also asked Choppadandi primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS) chairman Velma Malla Reddy to sanction Rs 1 lakh personal loan to Anjaiah, father of Apeksha.

