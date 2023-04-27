Choreographer Kruti Mahesh proves her mettle again with ‘Jubilee’ songs

Kruti Mahesh proves her mettle as India’s finest choreographer. She is taking the Indian entertainment industry by storm with her refreshing moves.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:47 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Kruti Mahesh

Hyderabad: After the massive success of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Kruti Mahesh proves her mettle as India’s finest choreographer yet again.

Choreography and music stand as seminal parts of a film, given the high emotional quotient of the Indian audiences. And with back-to-back trending hits, Kruti is taking the Indian entertainment industry by storm with her refreshing moves.

After getting the Indian audiences swaying on blockbuster hits like ‘Dholida’, ‘Ghoomar’, and ‘Boom Padi’, the ace choreographer has added three more viral songs to this list: ‘Baharla Ha Madhumaas’, from the most-anticipated Marathi film ‘Maharashtra Shahir’, and ‘Dariyacha Raja’, and ‘Vo Tere Mere Ishq Ka’, from Prime Video’s acclaimed series ‘Jubilee’.

With a whopping number of reels on the enigmatic hook steps of all the three songs, Kruti has got everyone from toddlers to the adults swaying on her sensational steps.

Kruti added, “I am delighted over the response that ‘Baharla Ha Madhumaas’, ‘Dariyacha Raja’, ‘Vo Tere Mere Ishq Ka’, are garnering. It’s really heart-warming to see people relishing the beauty of dance. I am grateful that I am able to spread some cheer in their lives.”

The hook step of ‘Baharla Ha Madhumaas’ has already garnered 111K plus reels so far, whereas ‘Vo Tere Mere Ishq Ka’ and ‘Dariyacha Raja’ from ‘Jubilee’ continue to win hearts. On the work front, Kruti is currently working on a few untitled projects.