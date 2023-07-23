Christians perform Palabhishekham to CM KCR’s portait on Tank Bund

Palabhishekham was performed in gratitude for extending the Rs 1 lakh assistance to Christian minorities too on the line of the BC communities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Hyderabad: On behalf of Christian associations and other minority organizations, Telangana Foods Corporation chairman M Rajeev Sagar performed a ‘Palabhishekham’ to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s portait on Tank Bund on Sunday.

This was in gratitude for extending the Rs 1 lakh assistance to Christian minorities too on the line of the BC communities. As part of the first phase of the programme, 2700 Christian families will be extended the assistance, he said.

Earlier, Christian minorities staged a demonstration condemning the violence targeting Christians in Manipur.

