CM KCR approves Rs 1 lakh financial aid for minorities in Telangana

The state government on Sunday issued orders providing Rs.1 Lakh financial assistance to minority communities with 100 per cent subsidy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:54 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Hyderabad: In yet another major move aimed at elimination of poverty, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday approved and signed files for extending a financial assistance of Rs.1 lakh with 100 percent subsidy to minority communities on the lines of the assistance being given to backward class communities.

The State government issued the orders putting the scheme to implementation with immediate effect. The grant will be extended to one member from a family. The applicants must be in the age group of 21- 55 years as on June 2, 2023. The annual income of the applicant should not exceed Rs.1.5 lakh in rural areas and Rs.2 lakh in urban areas.

The decision to extend assistance of Rs.1 lakh to minority communities is being viewed as a milestone in the BRS rule wedded to the concept of a ‘Welfare State’. It will be a major initiative, said to be the first of its kind in the country, intended to ensure self-reliance of minority communities.

“The State government is putting in all efforts with a vision to eliminate poverty in all sections irrespective of caste and religion. The government is already extending much needed support to deserving sections,” the Chief Minister said.

Reiterating that the State government was committed to the development and welfare of all minority communities, he said several measures were already being implemented reaching out to key sectors including education and employment with due focus on minority communities.

The action plans formulated and put to implementation were already yielding desirable results, he said adding that the State government would safeguard the ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ spirit of Telangana by supporting all cultures and religious traditions in the State.

Applications that were received online in the financial year 2022-23, but which were pending before the Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation would be considered in this financial year (2023-24) for sanction of 100 percent direct subsidy of Rs.1 Lakh for each eligible beneficiary.

Fresh applications would be called for from Christian applicants for selection of Christian candidates for extending financial assistance of Rs.1 Lakh each. The selection process would be completed by the District Level Monitoring Committee/District Level Screening cum selection committee headed by the District Collector, officials said.

The District Collector will take the approval of District In-charge Minister for the district as a whole for implementing the scheme.