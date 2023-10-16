| Cii Hosts Roadshow For Excon 2023 With Industry Leaders And Officials In Hyderabad

CII hosts roadshow for EXCON 2023 with industry leaders and officials in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organized a roadshow in the city on Monday announce EXCON 2023 with the event witnessing the participation of industry leaders, senior government officials and stakeholders from the infrastructure and construction equipment sector.

EXCON, South Asia’s largest construction equipment exhibition organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is scheduled at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru, from December 12 – 16.

The event will spread over 30 lakhs sft of display area and is expected to attract over 1200 exhibitors from India and abroad including countries like the USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy, UAE, South Korea, Singapore, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Romania & Czech Republic. The 5-day exhibition would attract over 80,000 business visitors from all over the world.