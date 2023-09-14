CII TS-PACKCON 2023 inaugurated by Dr Rajat Kumar

The 3rd edition of the conference was inaugurated by the Special Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Science & Technology.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: The 3rd edition of CII TS-PACKCON 2023, a conference on Packaging Innovations: Shaping the Future, Enhancing Experiences organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) was inaugurated by Dr Rajat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Science & Technology. In his address, he emphasized that every citizen should prioritize environmental sustainability and actively engage as advocates for sustainability.

A Vani Prasad, Director General, EPTRI & Principal Secretary, urged packaging businesses to embrace environmentally friendly technology and emphasized the importance of industries encouraging end-users to reuse packaging materials.

C Shekar Reddy, Chairman, CII Telangana, acknowledged the role played by the packaging industry in global economy and mentioned the industry is rapidly evolving due to advancements in technology, sustainability initiatives, and shifting consumer preferences.

The conference featured a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Pradeep Chowdhry, Managing Director Gemini Edibles and Fats India, Bhaskar Reddy, Managing Director – Creamline Dairy, Dayanand Reddy, Managing Director, Vasantha Tool Crafts, among others.