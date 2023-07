100-Year-Old Banyan Tree Relocated In Hyderabad | Anil Godavarthy | Motakondur Village, Telangana

Today we are discussing the extraordinary story of Anil Godavarthy and his fellow environmental enthusiasts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Today we are discussing the extraordinary story of Anil Godavarthy and his fellow environmental enthusiasts. Together, they accomplished the seemingly impossible: the relocation of a majestic 100-year-old Banyan tree from Ghatkesar to Motakondur Village, a staggering distance of 54 kilometres. Watch the video of how they did the impossible.

Watch: