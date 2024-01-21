Cinematic brilliance at Hyderabad literary festival

This exclusive showcase offers free screenings for all ages! So, come indulge your cinematic senses and experience the magic of storytelling at the 2024 HLF. Don't miss this chance to be a part of a vibrant literary and cultural extravaganza!

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 January 2024, 08:49 AM

Hyderabad: Film enthusiasts in Hyderabad, rejoice! The 2024 Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) is bringing you a curated selection of thought-provoking films at the Moving Images Talkies section. From contemporary adaptations to riveting documentaries and heartwarming portrayals, this is your chance to dive into a world of visual storytelling.

Mark your calendars for January 26 to 28, and head to Sattva Knowledge City, HITEC City, for a cinematic feast.

Here’s a glimpse of what awaits you:

Kiranmayi Indraganti’s Raallallo Neeru (Hidden Waters): This contemporary adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, set in a semi-urban coastal Andhra Pradesh, delves into the complexities of marriage.

The poignant Occupied – The Series by Mirage Media: This web series, the only one from India selected for the Athens International Film & Video Festival, takes you on a journey through the lives of young Palestinians navigating creativity amidst conflict.

Pankaj Singh & Naveed Mulki, from Faraway Originals: They bring two films – An Offering, a touching story of conservationists Viru & Girija during a pandemic lockdown, and A Letter From India, a celebration of the vibrant coexistence of 39 communities in Mattancherry.

Odisha’s lone woman filmmaker and four-time National Award winner, Lipika Singh Darai: She presents personal essay films and socio-cultural documentaries in Odia, offering diverse perspectives and storytelling styles.

Omair Quadri, founder of EikaWorld: Get ready for The Bombay Exit, a riveting Base Jump documentary exploring the birth of a new exit point for Indian Base Jumpers.

Susant Misra’s Biswaprakash: This thought-provoking film on self-realisation, set against changing values and traditions, features a stellar cast including Sanjeev Samal, Nandita Das, Christina Ranck, and Carman Cordwell.

Sean Sebastian: Witness Faces of Climate Resilience, a collection of short films spotlighting environmental resilience and sustainability.

For the young ones: An animated selection of documentaries from RoundGlass Sustain, including Faces of Climate Resilience by Sean Sebastian, offers diverse perspectives on climate change and sustainability in a child-friendly format.

This exclusive showcase offers free screenings for all ages! So, come indulge your cinematic senses and experience the magic of storytelling at the 2024 HLF. Don’t miss this chance to be a part of a vibrant literary and cultural extravaganza!