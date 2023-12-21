Hyderabad Literary Festival 2024 to be held from January 26-28

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:31 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: The 14th edition of Hyderabad Literary Fest (HLF) is slated to be held at Hitec City’s Sattva Knowledge City, between January 26 and 28, 2024 with Norway as guest nation and Odia as the Indian language in focus.

Started in 2010, the Hyderabad Literary Festival has emerged as an important event in the cultural calendar of the country. Drawing over a hundred writers, artists, academics, scholars, publishers from India and abroad each year, the multidisciplinary, multilingual festival represents the rich and cosmopolitan ethos of the city.

The event comprises conversations with authors, readings, panel discussions, exhibitions, screenings, workshops, and cultural programmes. According to a press release, the festival will showcase three new streams— Indigenous and Endangered Languages, Environment, and Science.

The list of speakers include Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Jnanpith awardee Pratibha Ray, film director Prahlad Kakkar, activist author Aakar Patel, best-selling author Amish, Commonwealth prize-winning novelist, Manju Kapur, Norwegian feminist writer Marta Breen, Portuguese children’s author and illustrator Pedro Seromenho, among others.

For the 14th edition, HLF has partnered with District 150 and the Hyderabad Metro in partnership with SVIDA – Last Mile Connectivity Partner to provide free shuttle services from metro stations to the venue.

The event is free of cost and open to everybody and young people can involve themselves as volunteers. Check out https://www.hydlitfest.org/ for the complete schedule.