Hyderabad weekend guide: Kaleidoscope of culture, laughter, entertainment, and engagement

Indulge in a weekend like never before as the city transforms into a vibrant hub of cultural richness, laughter, and engaging experiences.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 05:32 PM

Whether you’re in the mood for laughter or craving cultural enrichment, Hyderabad is buzzing with a diverse array of events this weekend. Indulge in a weekend like never before as the city transforms into a vibrant hub of cultural richness, laughter, and engaging experiences, promising an unforgettable time for everyone.

Hyderabad Literary Fest:

Offering a platform to celebrate Indian literature, culture, and art, the event encompasses conversations, panel discussions, readings, workshops, exhibitions, cultural programs, film screenings, and other events. Over 200 speakers, authors, artists, researchers, and publishers from India and abroad will take part in the festival.

When: January 26-28

Where: Sattva Knowledge City, HITEC City.

Registrations: Check www.hydlitfest.org

Comic-Con 2024:

A celebration of pop culture, the event promises a lineup of celebrity guests, a range of renowned international and Indian artists, and a showcase of top-tier cosplayers from across the globe, offering a platform for comic enthusiasts to delve into the world of pop culture.

When: January 27, 28

Where: HITEX Exhibition Centre, Kothaguda

Registrations: Check www.comicconindia.com

Unmask – Expressive Arts Workshop:

The three-hour workshop is a self-discovery process that enables the participants to look at their dreams, emotions and patterns through various expressive art forms like visual art, dance movement, and drama.

When: January 27, 10 am to 1 pm

Where: To be announced

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Flea Fusion – Whimsical World:

The family flea is all set to offer a day filled with extraordinary shopping, activities like fire shows, juggling acts, neon playroom, and others, top-notch entertainment, live band music, and delectable culinary delights.

When: January 28, 10 am onwards

Where: N convention, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Rahul Subramanian stand-up:

Brace yourself for a night of hilarity as the much-loved stand-up comic Rahul Subramanian is hitting the road once again with his latest stand-up comedy show, “Who Are You?”

When: January 28, 7 pm onwards

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Hyderabad Drag Extravaganza:

Celebrate queer pride at the evening filled with fierce performances, incredible outfits, and a whole lot of love!

When: January 28, 5 pm onwards

Where: QT Center, Habsiguda

Registrations: Check linktr.ee/queerswabhimanayatra

Organic Farming:

Engage in a guided farm walk, contribute to eco-friendly toilet construction, lay agri pipes for irrigation, and enjoy traditional Hyderabad games at this “one-of-its-kind experience for the entire family!”

When: January 28, 9 am onwards

Where: Akshayakalpa Organic / Regenerative Farming – R&D Facility, Mamidipalli

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider