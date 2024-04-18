Three eateries inspected by GHMC food inspectors

During the course of inspections, certain defects were noticed and food samples were lifted and sent to the State Food Laboratory for analysis.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: The city Food Safety Officers of GHMC conducted surprise inspections at three eateries including Shanbhag Hotel Deluxe, Somajiguda, Chutneys Coffee House, Banjara Hills, and Gaurang Designs in Jubilee Hills on Thursday.

A total of 40 cashew packets of one kilogram worth Rs.25,200 were found to be unlabelled/ misbranded at Chutneys Coffee house and expired spices worth Rs. 6,285 were found at Gaurang Designs, which were later discarded.

Notices were issued to the managements, and based on the analysis report further course of action will be initiated against them under the Provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Rules & Regulations, 2011.