Cirkus Review: Slapstick comedy where humour falls flat for audience

By Abhinav Updated On - 06:55 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: After successfully doing the Golmaal franchisee with success, one would have thought Rohit has a reputation to guard more than to live upon. This film falls flat and is not even a tribute to Comedy of Errors.

A story line in a Rohit Shetty film is always a one liner: Roy and Joy (played by Ranveer and Varun Sharma) are twins separated at birth deliberately by Dr. Roy Jamunadas (Murali Sharma) who is out to prove that circumstances and not genetics determine the character of a person. Unfortunately for him the characters he chooses are those who have hardly any character – good or bad. The twins, one in Bangalore and the other in Ooty, are victims of confusion with a whole group of jokers and clowns you can find filling the Rohit Shetty world of seeming comedy.

Mala (Pooja Hegde) is the wife of one and Bindu (Jacqueline Fernandez) is the girlfriend of the other. How the Roys and Joys go about being victims of circumstances after being separated at birth and reared at geographically different places fashion their life styles is the seeming comedy hidden behind the contrived attempt to prove that circumstances maketh a man.

For the entire length of the film you are tortured with idiocy of high calibre. To be fair to Rohit, humour has a tendency to fall flat and given the choice of the actors it is difficult to expect anything else. When the cast includes the likes of Jacqueline and Pooja Hegde as the heroines you know for sure that the film maker is not serious beyond a point. Rohit banks heavily on his reputation and that takes a solid beating.

This is seemingly a slapstick comedy where humour revolves round people slapping one another at regular intervals and you are expected to be entertained. It is Sanjay Mishra who genuinely evokes some laughter with his dialogues and reactions. Sidharth Jadhav as Momo is a clown Vrajesh Hirjee is a taxi driver who refuses to work out of his Golmaal image. Johnny Lever gets on your nerves and Varun Sharma is wasted. Cirkus strangely has only one tried act at the Circus when the Roy the Current Man enacts how he is resilient to electricity in a believe if you dare spell.

This film is very caricatured and only pleasant moments are when you have old Burman (SD and RD) songs are played to appropriate scenarios and a few other old numbers too. Skip this if you have a sense of humour.