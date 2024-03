Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024: Supreme Court’s Guidelines for Indian Government | India News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 03:25 PM

The Supreme Court has requested the Indian government to respond to applications challenging the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024, but declined to halt the rules until April 9, as requested by petitioners. The court reflects the ongoing debate on citizenship issues in India.