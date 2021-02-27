Citroen opens new ‘La Maison Citreon’ phygital showroom in Hyderabad

Citroen’s first model to be launched in India is C5 Aircross SUV and the bookings for the same will begin from March 1.

Hyderabad: French carmaker Citroen has announced the launch of its new C5 Aircross SUV along with launching its La Maison Citroen – a phygital showroom in Hyderabad – on Saturday.

The phygital showroom being launched through Pride Motors dealership will be the carmaker’s first showroom in Hyderabad and will provide both digital as well as physical experience for prospective customers.

Citroen’s first model to be launched in India is C5 Aircross SUV and the bookings for the same will begin from March 1. Customers need to pay Rs 50,000 for pre-booking the vehicle and the first delivery of the vehicle is scheduled to happen in first week of April. The showrooms and C5 Aircross are being launched in 10 major cities in India and will mark the official entry of the French carmaker into the country.

Along with La Maison Citroen, the company will also have its L’Atelier Citroen – which is the aftersales workshop. This workshop will offer services like virtual remote diagnostics, periodic service and maintenance with pickup and drop along with genuine spare parts availability within 24 hours. Service on Wheels is also available at customers’ doorstep.

Citroen India senior V-P, sales and marketing, Roland Bouchara said, “Our Hyderabad showroom is an important milestone as we gear up to launch our first car C5 Aircross SUV. With 3D configurator customers can experience the product and get a 360 degree view of the car.”

