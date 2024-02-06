Hala Mobility partners with Sieger Technologies to deploy 18K 2-wheele EVs in Hyderabad

Hala Mobility will move 2000 E2Ws, which will be deployed initially in a phased manner across Hyderabad, with plans to add up to 18,000 E2Ws until the end of 2026.

Hyderabad: City-based Hala Mobility, an E-MaaS Multi Modal EV Fleet platform, and Sieger Technologies, a lithium-ion battery manufacturing form, have announced on Tuesday a strategic partnership aimed to scale 18,000 two wheeler EVs in Hyderabad by 2026.

As part of the partnership, Hala Mobility will move 2000 E2Ws, which will be deployed initially in a phased manner across Hyderabad, with plans to add up to 18,000 E2Ws until the end of 2026. The deployment will later expand to other major Indian cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Mumbai and Pune.

The partnership signifies a holistic approach to sustainable EV charging. By integrating Sieger’s advanced battery technology, Hala Mobility ensures its fleet deployments benefit from battery swap capabilities, fast charge/discharge, and extended cycle life.

Srikanth Reddy, Founder and CEO of Hala Mobility, emphasized the significance of this key partnership, stating, “At Hala, we continually explore cutting-edge solutions infused with technology to enhance the Electric Vehicle (EV) experience, prioritizing convenience, comfort, and cost-effectiveness for our users.”

“The technology will empower riders to charge their vehicles up to 80% in just 40 minutes, effectively addressing range anxiety and providing an efficient 2W solution with extended battery life for improved mileage and range. These collaborations not only elevate the accessibility and reach of our platform but also contribute to making sustainable mobility options more appealing and practical for consumers.” added Srikanth.

Sieger’s Gen 2.0 Rapid Charge Batteries, known for their sustainability and cost-effectiveness, mark a significant leap forward in the industry. The technology is a new performance standard and ensures the best overall total cost of ownership.

Guru Prashanth Madem, MD, Sieger Tech, expressed confidence in the partnership’s transformative impact on electric transportation in India, stating, “We chose to partner with Hala Mobility due to their commitment to reliability, affordability, and ease of access in the electric mobility sector. Hala Mobility’s innovative E-MaaS platform aligns perfectly with our goal to revolutionize E- Mobility Space.”