Civil Services Academy launched at Osmania University

Osmania University on Wednesday launched the Civil Services Academy on the varsity campus to train students for various Civil Services exams.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Launching the Academy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar expressed his happiness that the university implemented the proposal made by him in the meeting of the vice-chancellors to set up training centers in the universities to give the students a chance to clear the competitive exams. He suggested the authorities make arrangements like library, security, Wi-Fi and other facilities so that students could prepare for competitive exams round the clock.

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder said the Academy was set up for students who join the University as a student and leave campus as competent civil servants. Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. R Limbadri urged students to make the best use of the opportunities provided.

Principal Secretary to Government (BC Welfare department) B Venkatesham, Education department secretary V Karuna, Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal, TSPSC former chairman Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani, and OU registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana among other officials took part in the launch.