Hyderabad: Man arrested for raping woman in Osmania University campus

The suspect had allegedly lured the 35-year-old woman from Chilkalguda area and took her on his bike to the campus on November 27 night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:55 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly raped by a man on the Osmania University campus in the last week of November. The incident came late to light.

The suspect, Mohd.Shahrukh (25), a private employee had allegedly lured the 35-year-old woman from Chilkalguda area and took her on his bike to the campus on November 27 night. Police said Shahrukh, took her to a secluded spot and raped her in the bushes. He also threatened her not to reveal it to anyone, or he would harm her and her family.

The woman, who was reluctant initially, shared her ordeal with her family members, who informed the police on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint, the Chilakalguda police have booked a case and arrested Shahrukh. He was remanded in judicial custody.