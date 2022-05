CK Taekwondo Club athletes hog limelight

Published Date - 09:24 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: Athletes of CK Taekwondo Club India, Narayanguda won a total of 30 medals in the Noida Open National Taekwondo Championship held in Noida. The athletes bagged 11 gold, seven silver and 12 bronze in the tournament.

Results: U-9: Boys: Shivansh (Gold),Sanjay (Gold); Girls: Hafsah Faiz (Bronze); U-12: Boys: Soham (Gold), Jashwanth (Silver), Sukruth (Bronze), Varshith (Bronze), Girls: Geethika (Gold), Spurthi Reddy (Silver), Nandini (Silver), Deethya (Bronze), Rishitha (Bronze); U-14: Boys: Vikram (Gold), Sai Harsha (Gold); Girls: Pragati Tak (Silver); U-17: Boys: Raghavendra Reddy (Silver), Praveen (Silver), Nizamuddin (Bronze), Ankith (Bronze); 17 years above: Boys: Hiralal (Gold), Venu Gopal (Bronze); Girls: Lucky Lakshmi (Gold); Sub-juniors: Boys: Srivarshu(Gold 21kg); Cadet Boys: Arnav Dujari (Gold 37kg), N Vinay (Bronze 53kg); Senior: Boys: Prudhvi Raj (Silver 68kg), Harsha Vivek (Bronze 63kg), Sai Anvesh (Bronze 58kg); Girls: Darshana (Gold 49kg), Simran (Bronze 53kg).