Class 10 girl injured after fall from school building in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Reportedly upset over her parents not visiting her in hostel, a Class 10 girl allegedly jumped from the top floor of the Jyotiba Phule Girls’ Residential School, Gangadhara headquarters on Sunday evening.

According to police, a native of Kamanpur of Kothapalli mandal, Hasini, 15, was upset after seeing parents of other students visiting their children in school on Sunday.

Though her parents had not turned up due to financial and health problems, she thought they were neglecting her and was upset. It is said that she went up to the fourth floor of the building deciding to end her life.

Neighbors, who saw her, tried to convince her but in vain. She jumped off the building but was caught by mats held up by school staff who rushed to the spot.

She however suffered injuries, including a fracture on one of her legs. Gangadhara SI Raju shifted her to hospital in Karimnagar, where she is recuperating.