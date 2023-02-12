Telangana: 2k walkathon organised in Karimnagar

Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal said people should develop the habit of saving some amount from their income by reducing waste expenditures

Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal inaugurating 2k walk rally at Karimnagar collectorate office on Sunday.

Karimnagar: A 2k walkathon was organised in Karimnagar town on Sunday ahead of the RBI Financial Literacy Week-2023 to be held from February 13. The Lead bank and State Bank of India organized the event.

Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, flagging off the walkathon from the Collectorate, said people should develop the habit of saving some amount from their income by reducing waste expenditures. People should be alert about cyber fraudsters and should not share bank OTPs and other links with others. If they have any doubts, people should contact bank officials on toll free numbers 1930 or 14448, he said.

Lead Bank manager Anjaneyulu, KDCC Bank CEO Satyanarayana, SBI Chief Manager Ramachandrudu, UBI Manager Kaleem, DYSO Rajaveeru and others took part in the rally.